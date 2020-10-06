Kathy M. Richards

May 20, 1955-September 29, 2020

Kathy M. Richards, 65, of Muscatine, formerly of Durant, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN due to complications following heart surgery.

Kathy was born in East St. Louis, IL on May 20, 1955 to Jack and Zelma (Buss) Stoneking.

She was a member of Calvary Church in Muscatine. Kathy enjoyed gardening. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them.

Kathy married Kirk Hakanson in November 1972 in Davenport. They later divorced. She later married Geoffrey M. Richards on February 14, 1980 in Stockton, IA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Calvary Church in Muscatine, IA.

Kathy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Geoffrey; daughters: Robin (Brian) Grunder of Durant, IA and Megan (Andy) Schoepf of Muscatine; sons: Shawn Hakanson of Davenport and Lance (Cristina) Richards of Corvallis, OR; 12 grandchildren: Ty (Samantha) Grunder, Brady (Rebecca) Grunder, Nathan Paulsen, Brinn Grunder, Marisa Paulsen, Claire Paulsen, Danielle Paulsen, Addison Richards, Noah Schoepf, Dawson Richards, Avery Schoepf and Elise Schoepf; 2 great grandchildren: Finnley and Olive Grunder; sister, Crystal Bowman of Davenport; brother, Rick (Vickie) Stoneking of Milan, IL; and a half-brother Jeff Stoneking of Bettendorf, IA.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Valley Bible Camp in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com