Kathy M. Richards
1955 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1955
DIED
September 29, 2020

Kathy M. Richards

May 20, 1955-September 29, 2020

Kathy M. Richards, 65, of Muscatine, formerly of Durant, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN due to complications following heart surgery.

Kathy was born in East St. Louis, IL on May 20, 1955 to Jack and Zelma (Buss) Stoneking.

She was a member of Calvary Church in Muscatine. Kathy enjoyed gardening. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and cherished spending time with them.

Kathy married Kirk Hakanson in November 1972 in Davenport. They later divorced. She later married Geoffrey M. Richards on February 14, 1980 in Stockton, IA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Calvary Church in Muscatine, IA.

Kathy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Geoffrey; daughters: Robin (Brian) Grunder of Durant, IA and Megan (Andy) Schoepf of Muscatine; sons: Shawn Hakanson of Davenport and Lance (Cristina) Richards of Corvallis, OR; 12 grandchildren: Ty (Samantha) Grunder, Brady (Rebecca) Grunder, Nathan Paulsen, Brinn Grunder, Marisa Paulsen, Claire Paulsen, Danielle Paulsen, Addison Richards, Noah Schoepf, Dawson Richards, Avery Schoepf and Elise Schoepf; 2 great grandchildren: Finnley and Olive Grunder; sister, Crystal Bowman of Davenport; brother, Rick (Vickie) Stoneking of Milan, IL; and a half-brother Jeff Stoneking of Bettendorf, IA.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Valley Bible Camp in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Muscatine Journal on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Calvary Church
, Muscatine, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
10 Entries
Geoff and Family, we swerve so saddened to hear of Kathy’s sudden passing. We’re sending our thoughts, prayers and symapathy!
Jay and Kathy Mackie
October 5, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire family. Kathy was a wonderful person inside and out. Loved her family above all and always welcomed me into her home after school daily! Cherish all of the wonderful memories you have together. Sending many prayers your way.
Rachel Neilson
Friend
October 5, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thank you for making my brother's life so full and cherished.
Beth Richards
October 3, 2020
Geoff and Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Julie and Merrill Kraklio
Friend
October 3, 2020
Although I did not know Kathy, I know Crystal her sister my condolences to you and your family on your great loss
Kelly Payne
October 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Kathy's family. She was a gentle caring person and enjoyed having her as a neighbor.
Duane & Linda Bachus
Acquaintance
October 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of Kathy's passing. We have known her since we were neighbors when she first came to Durant and always enjoyed talking with her. Our sympathy to your entire family.
Gene and Julie Fleetwood
Acquaintance
October 2, 2020
May your memories, faith,family and friends comfort you all.
Terri Zinger
Acquaintance
October 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss Danielle. My thoughts and prayers go out to your family.
Donna Sorensen
Friend
October 1, 2020
Sad. So sorry. She will be missed. Thoughts and prayers for everyone.
Teresa Keller
October 1, 2020