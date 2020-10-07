Duane K. DeVore

December 5, 1934-October 5, 2020

Moscow - Duane K. DeVore, 85, of Moscow, IA, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center- East Campus in Davenport.

Duane was born on December 5, 1934 in Muscatine County to Dewey and Beryl (Arnold) DeVore.

Duane attended Atalissa High School and graduated with the Class of 1952. Duane married Mabel D. Ford on July 14, 1957 in Wilton. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957-1959.

Duane worked for Louis Rich Foods in West Liberty for 32 years and he and his wife, Mabel, drove semi as a team for 19 of those years. They also farmed for 22 years in Muscatine County. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling and spent winters in Arizona and Texas in their motor home.

He enjoyed farming, trucking, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12 noon to 2 PM at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Graveside services will follow the visitation at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton. The family requests everyone wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Duane will be dearly missed by his three daughters, Rebecca (Ron) Collins of Muscatine, Sandra (Bob) Goodale of Atalissa and Nina Dieckman of Illinois City, Illinois; five grandchildren, Brent Collins, Kristi Goodale, Michael (Stephanie) Goodale, Matthew Collins and Justin Abel; eight great-grandchildren, Sammi, Abbi, Zander, Malynda, Ellie, Rylan, Lincoln and Piper; and sister-in-law, Elaine DeVore of Wilton.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mabel; three brothers, Herbert, Donald and Carroll DeVore; one sister, Frances Jackson; and son-in-law Randy Dieckman.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Atalissa or Wilton Fire Departments.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.