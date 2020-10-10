Kenneth L Erwin

January 22, 1959-September 12, 2020

OCALA, FL-After a long battle with cancer and heart disease, we are heartbroken to share that cancer won this round.

On September 12, 2020, Kenneth L. Erwin went home to join his beloved mom and dad and brother-in-law, Bob. Ken leaves behind two daughters, Melisa McCarthy (Jennifer) and Tabatha Erwin, as well as two grandbabies (Lucy and Madison) who were the lights of his life. He also leaves behind three siblings, Sharon Hahn (Jerry), Gloria "Tooter" Philpott (Bob-dec'd), Jess Erwin (Kathy) in addition to a plethora of nieces and nephews.

Kenneth worked in aerospace for most of his life and was exceptionally proud of the work he did for the space program, especially knowing that his work was essential in carrying out launches. He was always fascinated with mysteries and the supernatural, particularly the mysteries of who or what else there was to discover in the universe. It is comforting to know that some part of his work may still be helping to explore the universe he was so interested in.

Kenneth was the kind of guy who could best be described as delightfully unpretentious. He took pleasure in the simple things, spending his childhood fishing and hunting, and his adult life happy to kick back with a cold beer and shoot the breeze with a buddy while working on his bike. He was the kind of dad who, upon discovering his daughter had knocked over the aforementioned prized motorbike, didn't hesitate to hug her and make sure she was safe before even looking at the bike. He was the dad who sat for hours in the unrelenting Florida sun to cheer on his youngest child every weekend at her softball games. He was someone who would give and give and give, making sure you ate even if he was left hungry. He was generous to the end of his life, using the little energy he had to ensure that his wishes for his family were carried out.

Ken didn't have a lot of luck in the last few years after a devastating car accident left him largely homebound, but even with constant pain he still always found energy for a game of checkers with his Madison and until he was unable to speak he found breath to sing Old McDonald with his little Lucy.

A son, brother, father, and the best PopPop in the universe. A wonderful human was taken from us too soon. But there's at least a little bit of comfort in knowing that after he kissed his Mama and hugged his Dad, he jumped on his dream Harley and is tearing up those Heavenly Highways from one end of eternity to the next. And we know that when our time comes, he will be waiting by those gates with a hug and an extra helmet.

A Memorial Service will be held for Kenneth in Muscatine, Iowa next summer.