Roger Howell

June 11, 1927-October 10, 2020

MUSCATINE-Roger Howell, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

There will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mulford Evangelical Free Church or the Muscatine Humane Society. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Roger was born on June 11, 1927, in Muscatine, the son of Harry L. and Myrtle Haney Howell. He married June K. Kent on January 29, 1948, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2004.

Roger worked at Farmland Industries for 20 ½ years. He later worked for B & J Auto Parts and Tan Tara. Roger was a veteran of the WWII serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of Mulford Church, VFW Post 1565, and the Muscatine Boat Club. Roger enjoyed golfing and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Douglas R. Howell and his wife, Gerianne of Muscatine, and Janet Brennan of West Liberty; six grandchildren, Jeff Brennan, Jon Brennan and his wife, Shawn, Jason Howell, Michele McMichael and her husband, Matt, Sarah Paul, and Josh Howell and his wife Jaime; 12 great grandchildren, Tanner Howell, Shannon McMichael, Alyssa McMichael, Caleb Paul, Austin McMichael, Jackson Brennan, Nolan Brennan, Ella Howell, Emiliegh Howell, Mitchel Howell, Grant Howell, and Joel Howell; and one sister Mary A. Liddy of Vermont.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; and his siblings, Harold 'Dixie' Howell, Robert Howell, Norma Hartley, Wayne Howell, Jerry Howell, and Don Howell.