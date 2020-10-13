Cory Kahl

December 2, 1981-October 10, 2020

COLUMBUS CITY-Cory Kahl, 38, of Columbus City, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. Burial will be in the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Community Room at the funeral home. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Caden Kahl Education Fund. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Cory Alan Kahl was born on December 2, 1981, in Minneapolis, Minnesota the son of Duane J. and Rose (Marshall) Kahl. Cory graduated from D.C. Everest High School in 2000 where he was a 4-star athlete, then attended Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota and then graduated from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a Bachelor's Degree. On August 10, 2013, he was united in marriage to Heather Ashby in Lake Delton, Wisconsin. Cory was the store manager for Marshalls, setting up and opening the stores in Burlington and Coralville. Cory enjoyed making people happy; being in the outdoors, golfing, basketball, football, soccer and gambling; being active with his children and the community, coaching Youth League basketball and football at L&M School and also the high school basketball coach and he also enjoyed board games and shopping and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. Most of all, Cory dearly loved to spend time with his family.

Cory will be deeply missed by his wife, Heather of Columbus City; his son, Caden Kahl; stepchildren, Annabelle Van Auken and Braedyn Van Auken; parents, Duane and Rose Kahl of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin; maternal grandfather, Robert Marshall of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin; siblings, Robert (Michelle) Kahl of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Lana-Jo (Jeremiah) Johnson of Grand Rapids, Minnesota and several nieces and nephews.

Cory was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Rosetta Marshall and maternal grandparents, Donald and Eleanor Kahl.