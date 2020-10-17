Otto Richard Maeglin

May 28, 1937 – October 14, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa - Otto Richard ("Dick") Maeglin passed away peacefully at his home in Muscatine on October 14, 2020. He was 83 years old. In lieu of flowers or food, the family requests that friends honor Dick's memory by making a contribution of money, time, or talent to any of the following organizations: Muscatine Center for Social Action, Faith United Church of Christ, or the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

Dick was the 4th child of Otto and Wilhelmiene Maeglin of Muscatine. Most of Dick's life was lived on Burnside Avenue, growing up at 220 and later raising his own family at 290. Dick lived his entire life in Muscatine, and loved the town with all of his heart and soul.

In 1959, Dick married his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Timm. Together, Dick and Cynthia Maeglin raised five sons (Dave, John, Steve, Tom, and Bill), and took immense pride and joy in each of their children.

After earning his degree from Drake University, Dick began his adult life selling insurance at his father's agency (Maeglin Insurance), eventually taking over the business when his father retired. Dick was a successful business person, with a sharp mind for commerce, and great regard for customers and employees. The insurance agency prospered under his leadership.

In the late 1970s, Dick acquired a vacant warehouse near Fruitland and called this new business enterprise "CAM II Warehousing" (CAM being an acronym for "Cynthia Ann Maeglin"). Dick successfully expanded the CAM II operation and eventually sold the business to key employees.

In the early 1980s, Dick was instrumental in chartering the Community National Bank, creating the first new Muscatine bank in the 20th century.

For a man who lived his entire life in the same town, he left his mark the world over. Throughout his life, Dick enjoyed traveling and he made new friends everywhere he went. The summer of 1954 was spent as an exchange student in Norway. Beginning in the early 1980s, Dick and Cynthia hosted a number of foreign exchange students in their home. In 1985, the Maeglin family also hosted two members of the Chinese agricultural delegation, which led to the unlikely circumstance of current Chinese President Xi Jinping attending son Bill Maeglin's 16th birthday party. Cynthia and Dick were active in Muscatine's sister city relationships with communities around the world. He enjoyed skiing, travelling, and any activity that involved his family. Dick marveled at natural beauty and was awed by historical sites everywhere.

With 30 years of business success and an increasing awareness of societal issues and inequities, Dick began to follow a new passion, shifting his focus to philanthropy and social action. He was disturbed by nuclear proliferation and all things related to war. He became active in anti-nuke and anti-war activities, and to his final days pursued his vision that his beloved Muscatine might be a center for world peace, with a world-class Peace Park located in the community.

Many people in the community will miss Dick Maeglin because in some way, big or small, he made their lives better. He translated his dreams into action through community service, including:

• Service on the governing boards of Muscatine School District and Musser Public Library;

• Sponsorship of an entire class of Franklin Elementary School fifth grade students, supporting them through their school years and beyond;

• Creation of the Muscatine Center for Strategic Action (MCSA);

• Creating and providing seed funding for the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine;

• Helping to implement the Flickinger Learning Center;

• Advocating for reinvigorating Downtown Muscatine, including personally rehabbing various buildings

Dick suffered from bi-polar disorder. This sometimes affected his actions and relationships with other people. Despite this, throughout his life he strove to leave everything he touched in a better condition. He enriched the lives of nearly everyone he met. He led by example and "walked the walk". Inspired by a lifetime of love and his example of caring for family, friends and community, all five of his children and wife Cynthia were at his bedside in the final difficult days to provide support, care and love. His family cherishes his legacy and is blessed with the gift of having known this amazing man.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bill, and is survived by his wife, 5 children, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his sister Twyla Woodward and brothers Bob and Jerry.