Thomas Thatcher

March 6, 1950-October 17, 2020

MUSCATINE-Thomas Thatcher of Muscatine died on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Premier Estates in Muscatine. No services will be held at this time. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in memory of Thomas. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Thomas. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com

Thomas Atherton Thatcher was born March 6, 1950 in New Jersey, the son of Jack and Betty White Thatcher. He worked various jobs over the years.

Thomas will be missed by his wife, Ginny Thatcher of TN, steps-son, Chuck Mora of TN and sister, Bonnie Hardt of MD.

He was preceded in death by his parents.