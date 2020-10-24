Shirley I. Etter

October 27, 1942-October 22, 2020

MUSCATINE-Shirley I. Etter, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her residence.

A private service will be held. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of services. Chaplain Don Combs will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Junior Bowling Association of Muscatine. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Shirley was born on October 27, 1942, in Wapello, the daughter of Frank and Pearl Krisinger Skipton. She married Harry Etter on June 11, 1961, in Muscatine.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed bowling for over 40 years. Shirley was an honorary member of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Women's Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Harry of Muscatine; her children, Jeff Etter and his wife, Alicia, of Rock Island, Illinois, and Melissa Weikert and her husband, Nick, of Muscatine, Iowa; four grandchildren, Carly Etter, Josh Weikert (Zach Haralson), Jessica Weikert, and Noah Etter; one great granddaughter, Arianna Etter; and one sister, Jean Dusenberry of Muscatine.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Hazel Barrick, Edith Lucas, Ivy Charbonneau, Leonard Skipton, Lewis Skipton, and Bob Skipton.