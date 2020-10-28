Carl Arlo Kleppe, Jr

July 31, 1976-October 23, 2020

MECHANICSVILLE-Carl Arlo Kleppe, Jr, age 44, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, formerly of Wilton, Iowa passed away suddenly on Friday, October 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids.

Carl was born in Muscatine, Iowa on July 31, 1976, the son of Carl "Arlo" and Marilyn (Scharff) Kleppe, Sr. He attended Wilton High School, graduating with the Class of 1994.

After graduation, Carl worked as a bricklayer and later for his dad, Arlo, as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Triple C Construction. He also worked construction and was Owner/Operator of Kleppe Companies and Blue Grass Automotive. Most recently, Carl was a Real Estate Agent for First Choice Real Estate. Carl loved talking politics and helped campaign for Senator Ted Cruz. Carl enjoyed the outdoors, especially farming with his two little helpers right by his side. Most of all, Carl loved helping others and cherished his family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Krissy; four children, Christian, Carli, King, and Prince; his parents, Arlo and Marilyn Kleppe of Moscow; one brother, Chris (Danah) Kleppe of Wilton; and his in-laws, Charles (Patricia) Terry of Brandon, Mississippi.