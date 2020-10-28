Menu
Carl Arlo Kleppe Jr.
1976 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1976
DIED
October 23, 2020

Carl Arlo Kleppe, Jr

July 31, 1976-October 23, 2020

MECHANICSVILLE-Carl Arlo Kleppe, Jr, age 44, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, formerly of Wilton, Iowa passed away suddenly on Friday, October 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. Masks are required. A private family graveside service will be held in Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon, IA. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Carl was born in Muscatine, Iowa on July 31, 1976, the son of Carl "Arlo" and Marilyn (Scharff) Kleppe, Sr. He attended Wilton High School, graduating with the Class of 1994.

After graduation, Carl worked as a bricklayer and later for his dad, Arlo, as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Triple C Construction. He also worked construction and was Owner/Operator of Kleppe Companies and Blue Grass Automotive. Most recently, Carl was a Real Estate Agent for First Choice Real Estate. Carl loved talking politics and helped campaign for Senator Ted Cruz. Carl enjoyed the outdoors, especially farming with his two little helpers right by his side. Most of all, Carl loved helping others and cherished his family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Krissy; four children, Christian, Carli, King, and Prince; his parents, Arlo and Marilyn Kleppe of Moscow; one brother, Chris (Danah) Kleppe of Wilton; and his in-laws, Charles (Patricia) Terry of Brandon, Mississippi.


October 28, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street , Wilton, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Wilma Jarrett
Friend
October 27, 2020
My heart is in shock prayers going on to the family we going to miss u god got another special angle fry high my friend
Wilma Jarrett
Friend
October 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim and Teresa Brown
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Carl's passing. I knew Arlo somewhat when I was a kid & he used to visit Adam & Nora Thurston, my neighbors. My sincere condolences.
Rick Steffens
Friend
October 27, 2020
We will never forget the fond memories of Carl. He was one of the funniest people to be around. He was able to effortlessly make everyone else have a good time. We will miss you!
Deepest sympathy on your loss.
Brad and Leanne Pasvogel
Friend
October 27, 2020
To all of Carl's families,
Arlo and Marilyn my heart goes out to you at the sudden the loss of your son.
Chris and family loosing a brother is also very heartbreaking.
Krissy also loosing a husband is a very trying time also.
I have been through all of these deaths and there is no words anyone
can say and nothing they can do to take the pain away.
My deepest sympathy to all
Barb Wood
Barb Wood
Friend
October 27, 2020
There is not another person in the world like Carl. He had a joke and a smile for everyone he met. I read these other words from so many people. Carl, I hope you knew in life as you know now what you meant to so many! Who will I share my candy canes with now. Sincere and deepest sympathies to his entire family. May you take comfort in the words of so many who loved him.
Kathy Daniels
Friend
October 27, 2020
Carl, always greeted you with a warm heart. Will be dearly missed by those he knew. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Yvonne "Mickey" Coussens-Lueders
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Carl was my classmate. I remember him as being ornery, kind, blunt, good-hearted,
always goofing around, but also hard working. My heart goes out to all close to him. Continued prayers for Krissy and his children.
Denise Dykstra
Classmate
October 27, 2020
God must’ve needed You more than this world!. Words cannot express the loss. RIP Carl
Teri Kleppe Carlson
Family
October 26, 2020
Rebecca Rohwedder
October 26, 2020
Still unsure on what to even say, but you are going to be missed dearly!
You were always smiling and happy and every time I saw you, you would give out the biggest best hugs ever! My thoughts and prayers go out to Kriss and the kids
Rebecca Rohwedder
Family
October 26, 2020
To the family of Carl. I am so sorry for your loss! My sincerest sympathies. Becky Ernst
Rebecca Ernst
October 26, 2020
Our hearts have been heavy since we heard of Carl’s passing! He was such a great guy with an amazing personality! We hope his family and friends our able to find comfort in their happy memories of Carl. Rest In Peace, Carl
John and Tracy Martz
Friend
October 26, 2020
I was so saddened to hear the news. I talked with Carl a year ago about a house for sale & we caught up a bit about Wilton HS where he attended a year ahead of our son. All I can say is be strong in whatever comfort you find with your family & friends.
Joan Kruse
October 26, 2020
My prayers go out to Krissy and the kids. Carl was a friend like no other. He will be greatly missed, thought of often and never forgotten.

God bless! See you again my friend.
Bryan Snyder
Friend
October 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss he was such a great man to talk to and to listen to prayers to you all
Stacy VanDenBerghe
Family
October 26, 2020
I knew Carl in High School. Many years have passed since we talked. My prayers to his family.
Melinda Haley
October 26, 2020