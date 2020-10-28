To all of Carl's families,

Arlo and Marilyn my heart goes out to you at the sudden the loss of your son.

Chris and family loosing a brother is also very heartbreaking.

Krissy also loosing a husband is a very trying time also.

I have been through all of these deaths and there is no words anyone

can say and nothing they can do to take the pain away.

My deepest sympathy to all

Barb Wood

