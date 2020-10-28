Carl Arlo Kleppe, Jr, 44, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, formerly of Wilton, Iowa died Friday, October 23, 2020 at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton, Iowa.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street , Wilton, Iowa
My heart is in shock prayers going on to the family we going to miss u god got another special angle fry high my friend
Wilma Jarrett
Friend
October 27, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Tim and Teresa Brown
Friend
October 27, 2020
So sorry to hear of Carl's passing. I knew Arlo somewhat when I was a kid & he used to visit Adam & Nora Thurston, my neighbors. My sincere condolences.
Rick Steffens
Friend
October 27, 2020
We will never forget the fond memories of Carl. He was one of the funniest people to be around. He was able to effortlessly make everyone else have a good time. We will miss you! Deepest sympathy on your loss.
Brad and Leanne Pasvogel
Friend
October 27, 2020
To all of Carl's families, Arlo and Marilyn my heart goes out to you at the sudden the loss of your son. Chris and family loosing a brother is also very heartbreaking. Krissy also loosing a husband is a very trying time also. I have been through all of these deaths and there is no words anyone can say and nothing they can do to take the pain away. My deepest sympathy to all Barb Wood
Barb Wood
Friend
October 27, 2020
There is not another person in the world like Carl. He had a joke and a smile for everyone he met. I read these other words from so many people. Carl, I hope you knew in life as you know now what you meant to so many! Who will I share my candy canes with now. Sincere and deepest sympathies to his entire family. May you take comfort in the words of so many who loved him.
Kathy Daniels
Friend
October 27, 2020
Carl, always greeted you with a warm heart. Will be dearly missed by those he knew. Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Yvonne "Mickey" Coussens-Lueders
Neighbor
October 27, 2020
Carl was my classmate. I remember him as being ornery, kind, blunt, good-hearted, always goofing around, but also hard working. My heart goes out to all close to him. Continued prayers for Krissy and his children.
Denise Dykstra
Classmate
October 27, 2020
God must’ve needed You more than this world!. Words cannot express the loss. RIP Carl
Teri Kleppe Carlson
Family
October 26, 2020
Rebecca Rohwedder
October 26, 2020
Still unsure on what to even say, but you are going to be missed dearly! You were always smiling and happy and every time I saw you, you would give out the biggest best hugs ever! My thoughts and prayers go out to Kriss and the kids
Rebecca Rohwedder
Family
October 26, 2020
To the family of Carl. I am so sorry for your loss! My sincerest sympathies. Becky Ernst
Rebecca Ernst
October 26, 2020
Our hearts have been heavy since we heard of Carl’s passing! He was such a great guy with an amazing personality! We hope his family and friends our able to find comfort in their happy memories of Carl. Rest In Peace, Carl
John and Tracy Martz
Friend
October 26, 2020
I was so saddened to hear the news. I talked with Carl a year ago about a house for sale & we caught up a bit about Wilton HS where he attended a year ahead of our son. All I can say is be strong in whatever comfort you find with your family & friends.
Joan Kruse
October 26, 2020
My prayers go out to Krissy and the kids. Carl was a friend like no other. He will be greatly missed, thought of often and never forgotten.
God bless! See you again my friend.
Bryan Snyder
Friend
October 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss he was such a great man to talk to and to listen to prayers to you all
Stacy VanDenBerghe
Family
October 26, 2020
I knew Carl in High School. Many years have passed since we talked. My prayers to his family.