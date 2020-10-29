Florine Anderson

February 3, 1929 - October 28, 2020

MUSCATINE - Ms. Florine Anderson was born February 3, 1929 in Meridian, Mississippi to Emanuel and Sarah (Wilson) Dillard. Florine was the fourth of eight children born to this union. Florine transitioned to her heavenly home at age 91, October 28, 2020 following complications from a Stroke.

Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be private.

Florine attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Meridian where she accepted Christ as her Savior. She married James Willis Anderson in Meridian, MS June 19, 1948 and moved to Cedar Rapids where her husband was recruited to be a Chef following his Navy tour in WWII. Together they reared one son, Leodis Frederic Anderson.

In 1952 Florine and James relocated from Cedar Rapids to Muscatine for James' new position as Chef at Hotel Muscatine. Florine was a Domestic Engineer by trade and provided custodial services for many prominent families and medical and legal offices in Muscatine. At age 80, Florine Retired from her final position.

Florine traveled domestically and abroad visiting her niece DJuana Pittman in Kentucky, Maryland, D.C., Virginia, Texas, Germany, and England.

Florine is preceded in death by her parents Emanuel & Sarah Dillard; husband James "J.W." Anderson; three sisters, Claudie Bee McShan, Annie Laura Page, and Hattie Virginia Barnes; three brothers, Frank James Dillard, James Daniel Dillard, and Samuel Maurice Dillard.

Florine is survived by her loving son Leodis (Oneta) Anderson of Davenport; brother Bishop Emanuel LaFrance (Willie) Dillard of Des Moines, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends all around the country.