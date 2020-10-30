Dixie Knight

September, 18, 1953-October 28, 2020

MUSCATINE-Dixie Knight, 67, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Calvary Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Dixie. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Dixie's family and arrangement.

Dixie Diane Ross was born on September, 18, 1953, in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Oscar and Mary Roberta (Newcomb) Ross. On December 6, 1969, Dixie was united in marriage to George Knight at the Musserville United Methodist Church in Muscatine. She was a nurse in the Muscatine area for 34 years. Dixie attended Calvary Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, cross-stitch, camping, decorating and Bible study, but most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her family.

Dixie will be deeply missed by her husband, George of Muscatine; her children, Mark Knight of Muscatine and Jennifer (Charles) Yetter of Muscatine; five grandchildren, Kolby Yetter, Landon Yetter, Meghan Yetter, Samantha Knight and Melissa Gordy; one brother, Ronald (Laurie) Ross of Muscatine and one sister, Suzan Ross of Rowlett, Texas.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents.