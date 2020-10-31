Ida "Colleen" Lenker

December 18, 1934 - October 29, 2020

Wilton - Ida "Colleen" Lenker, 85, of Wilton, IA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, IA.

Colleen was born in Albany, KY on December 18, 1934 to Frank and Emma (Dickens) Stearns. She graduated from Albany High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing in Davenport. She was surgical nurse for 30 years at St. Luke's Hospital in Davenport.

Colleen married Bill Lenker on May 25, 1996 in Wilton, IA.

She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and the Tipton Lions Club.

In early years, she enjoyed bowling, crocheting, quilting and dancing.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Church of Christ in Wilton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.

Interment will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton.

Colleen is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband Bill of Wilton; her children: Pam (Rich) Downing of Davenport, Sherry (Dr. Richard) Boatman of Troy, IL, Connie D'hooge of Coal Valley, IL and Chuck Hood of Colorado; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great- grandchildren; and her brothers: Jesse (Sharon) Stearns, Howard (JoAnn) Stearns and Steve (Ruth) Stearns all of Franklin, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Gary Beard Jr; son-in-law Richard D'hooge; sisters: Opal Pitcher, Maxine Sidwell, Wilma Dugan, Lena Anderson, Phyllis Conner and Carol Stubbs; and sister-in-law Kay McConahay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.