Gregory Bryan Padgett

August 31, 1964-October 30th, 2020

LETTS-Gregory Bryan Padgett, age 56, made his heavenly homecoming on October 30th, 2020 at 6:47am after a sudden illness.

There will be a funeral service at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Greg will be buried in the Letts Cemetery in the family plot. The family requests no flowers but instead asked that any memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or a charity of choice in Greg's memory.

Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Greg was the only son of three children born to J. Riley and Karen L. (Dehrkoop) Padgett on August 31st, 1964 in Waterloo, Iowa.

He graduated from Louisa-Muscatine High School class of 1983 and attended Augustana College as well as the University of Northern Iowa, where he earned degrees in Accounting and Information Technology. He spent most of his adult life working with his father on the family farm where he dearly loved tending to the cattle, especially in the spring calving season of new life, naming each new calf into the herd. He was also a great fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball programs, following their scores and statistics online, as well as having a lifelong childhood fascination with the Cincinnati Reds. Greg was a confirmed member of Zion Lutheran Church and served on various council/committees. He was a regular blood donor at the Mississippi Valley Blood Center and a proud member of the gallon plus club. Greg was known around the Letts farm community for his cookie baking, homemade lasagna, and a smile or a nod for all. Greg's greatest joy of all was being an awesome uncle to Nicolas and spent hours taking him out to movies, amusement parks, or playing video and arcade games. In every parting, Nicolas was never without an extra $20 in his pocket because of his uncle's generosity.

Greg is survived by his father, J. Riley Padgett of Letts, one sister, Kristi K. Padgett Truitt of Ankeny Iowa and one nephew, Nicolas J. Truitt as well as extended family in several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Karen, his older sister Vicki S. Padgett, an uncle, J. Neil Padgett, an aunt, N. Kathyrn Padgett, paternal grandparents John and A. Louise Padgett, and maternal grandparents Marvin and Pauline Dehrkoop.