Phyllis Garrett

February 4, 1932-November 4, 2020

MUSCATINE-Phyllis Garrett, 88, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbagh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine, 2907 Mulberry Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761. Burial will follow the services at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Phyllis will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Phyllis. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Family requests all that attend to please wear a mask due to COVID 19.

Phyllis Ann Campbell was born on February 4, 1932 in Muscatine, Iowa the daughter of Elmer and Agnes (Dick) Campbell. She was united in marriage to Wayne Garrett on January 1, 1949 in Muscatine. Wayne and Phyllis owned and operated Garrett T.V. Sales and Service for 21 years. She enjoyed riding on the motorcycle with Wayne, reading, quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Phyllis will be deeply missed by her children, Mickey (Tom) Cox of Muscatine, Pat Robertson of Muscatine, Keith "Sam" Garrett of Muscatine, Tom (Vickey) Garrett of Muscatine, Kat (Bob) Marshall of Cleveland, TX; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and sister, Janice Wedekind of Tempe, AZ.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; sister, Helen Wilson; brothers, Richard and Elmer Jr; grandson, Jason; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Connor and Ainsley.