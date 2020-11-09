Emery Davis

November 16, 1933-November 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-mery Davis, 86, of Davenport passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Conesville Cemetery with Military Rites. A memorial has been established for the family at the funeral home.

Emery Howard Davis was born on November 16, 1933 in Ottumwa, Iowa the son of Alta Davis. He was also raised by his grandmother, Sarah Davis. Emery graduate from Centerville High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. On April 16, 1960 he was united in marriage to Delores Solomon. Emery had worked for MA Ford, the City of Bloomfield, Grain Processing Company, RobinHood Flour and also on the railroad. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to the casino, playing the guitar and visiting with his kids and grandkids.

Emery will be deeply missed by his wife, Delores; children Kim (Mark Houk) Cross of Cedar Rapids, Diane (Kurt) Ruble of Cedar Rapids, Wayne (Selene) Davis of Davenport and Brian Davis of Davenport; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother.