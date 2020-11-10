David (Dave) Dennis Wells

January 4, 1952-November 5, 2020

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA-David (Dave) Dennis Wells of Columbus Junction, Iowa, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was 68 years old. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent St. Luke's Foundation-Hospice Inpatient Unit, 1026 A Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402, in memory of David Wells.

Dave was born in Moline, IL on January 4, 1952 to Paul and Margaret (Baum) Wells. He attended Silvis, Muscatine, and L & M Schools. Dave worked for Louis Rich in West Liberty, IA (now West Liberty Foods) for a decade followed by a 35 plus year career as a Material Handler at Sheller-Globe (now Raytheon) in Iowa City, IA.

On May 16, 2009, Dave married Clara Rohrberg in Wapello, IA.

As a young boy, Dave loved to spend time with his dad. They enjoyed fishing and hunting together and excelled at training dogs, winning many field trial competitions. One of Dave's proudest moments was when he, as a 13-year-old boy, won a field competition the year following his dad's death showing "Jim Dandy", a dog he and his dad had trained together. He was grateful for this opportunity to make his dad proud and honor his name.

Dave loved playing slow pitch softball, especially the years he spent playing with the "Smokers". Extra sharp when it came to practical matters, Dave was an excellent hunter and enjoyed fishing, activities he enjoyed doing with friends and family. He was naturally competitive...he loved a good euchre game, was an avid Raiders fan for over 50 years, and earned the L & M pole vault record as a freshman, holding that record for many years.

Dave was fun and funny! In earlier years, he was always up for a good time and loved to entertain, most of the time being the life of the party. He was known to be a little accident prone which made for some good stories. His ability to laugh at his own mishaps was a good example to those around him and provided everyone with a lot of laughter. He will be missed.

Dave is survived by his wife, Clara of Ainsworth, IA; daughter, Abby Doehrmann of West Des Moines, IA; step children, Crystal Greene (Jonathan) Quiroz of Columbus Junction, IA, Savannah (Jose) Calixto, of Washington, IA; grandchildren, Clayton and Willa; step grandchildren, Jose and Lecet Quiroz, Alejandro, Xavier, and Itzell Calixto; siblings, Tim (Andrea) Wells, Muscatine, IA, Zina (Kent) Akre, Geneseo, IL, and Shonna Teichman (Dirk), Letts, IA; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and dear friends. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Margaret; brothers, Albert and Jack; and numerous aunts and uncles.