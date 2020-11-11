Jerald R. Johnson

December 5, 1940-November 8, 2020

Jerald "Jerry" R. Johnson, 79, of Coralville, formerly of Wilton and Tama, IA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. Private family services will be held with burial at Berlin Jackson Township Cemetery.

Public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3-5 P.M. at the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Due to Covid-19, the family will not be present during the visitation. Masks and social distancing will be required

Jerry was born in Moorhead, IA on December 5, 1940 to Wilmer and Josephine (Andersen) Johnson. He married Patricia Ann Klatt on April 16, 1961 in Alden, IA.

Jerry graduated from Popejoy High School in 1958 and Ellsworth Junior College with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1963. He spent his life in finance and banking. In 1969, Jerry and Patty moved to Tama, IA where he joined the Tama State Bank. Jerry and Patty lived and raised their family in Tama until 1985, when they moved to Wilton. Jerry was president of the Wilton Savings Bank until his retirement in 2003.

Jerry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton, the Iowa Banker's Association and served on various boards and committees during his career.

Jerry is survived by his wife Patty; son Brian (Kelly) Johnson of Shenandoah, IA and daughter Stephanie (Scott) Lindell of Denver, CO; grandchildren: Katelyn, Margaret, Elizabeth, Michael, Andrew, Adam, Justin and Rachel; one great grandchild Ellison; his brother Marlin (Paulette) Johnson of Fort Collins, CO; sisters-in-law, Maryln Johnson and Barb Gilbert; and brother-in-law Chester Klatt.

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilmer and Josephine Johnson, and brother Allen Johnson

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund or Avalon Hospice.

