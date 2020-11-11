Joan L. Sissel

August 7, 1927-November 9, 2020

Joan Lou Sissel, age 93, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Genesis Health System-East, Davenport. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Parr Cemetery in rural Muscatine, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Joan was born in Stockton, Iowa on August 7, 1927, the daughter of Louis and Evelyn (Martens) Duge. She graduated from Durant High School. Joan married Warren C. Sissel on December 18, 1948 in Pleasant Prairie, Iowa. Warren died on June 9, 1998

Joan was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. She was a member of The Royal Neighbors and enjoyed playing in Card Clubs. Joan enjoyed gardening, sewing, and completing jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Most of all, Joan cherished spending time with her family.

Joan will be dearly missed by her four children, Michael (Barbara) Sissel of Walcott, Patrick (Paula) Sissel of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Kurt Sissel of Stockton, and Daniel Sissel of Lindstrom, Minnesota; one son-in-law, John Langfitt of Marion, Iowa; ten grandchildren; and six great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Warren; and one daughter, Jan Langfitt.