Judith "Judy" Ann Roland Jens

December 10, 1940 - November 7, 2020

HUMANSVILLE, Missouri - Judith "Judy" Ann Roland Jens, 79, formerly of Muscatine, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Humansville, Missouri from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Visitation will be 10:00 am-12:30 pm, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Robert Jens, Rick Crews, Levi Crews, Patrick Woods, Ian Demler, and Mark Skidmore.

Judy was born December 10, 1940 to Robert L and Dorothy J. (Fry) Roland (McElroy). She was the younger sibling to Ronald and older sister to Nancy. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1958. She married Loren "Fred" Jens on January 2, 1960. Together they had three children, Robert, Douglas, and Barbara. Judy was employed for over 30 years at Thatcher Plastics in Muscatine and later as a CNA at Lutheran Homes in Muscatine. After retirement, Judy moved to Humansville, Missouri to be closer to family.

Judy enjoyed porcelain doll making, listening to Elvis Presley's music, watching old Western movies, and spending time with her family. She was dedicated to her dogs, Itty Bit, Misty and Sissy.

Survivors include her son Robert "Buddy" Jens of Humansville, her daughter, Barb Crews and husband, Rick of Humansville; six grandchildren: Trisha Skidmore and husband, Mark, of Palatine, Illinois, Hope Jens of Bossier City, Louisiana, Amber Jens of Frierson, Louisiana, Ian Demler and wife, Daniela, of Durham, North Carolina, Lacey Woods and husband, Patrick of Humansville, and Levi Crews and wife, Morgan, of Humansville; 11 great-grandchildren: Madisyn, Lauryn, Ila, Nathan, Haleigh, Dohnavan, Daniel, Kacen, Addisyn, Karsen, and Baby Crews, one brother, Ronald Roland of Odessa, one sister, Nancy Stolley of Milan, Illinois, and her stepmother Phyllis Roland of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by both her parents, her stepfather Robert McElroy, her husband, a son, Douglas, and a great-grandson, Austin.