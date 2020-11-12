Harold V. Cross

January 17, 1924-November 9, 2020

Memorials may be given to the Harold Cross Wapello Music Endowment Fund.

Born January 17, 1924 in Akron, Colorado, he was the son of Leo and Clarissa Curtis Cross. He married Clarice Roush of Crook, Colorado on July 25, 1948.

Harold graduated high school in Akron, Colorado and received his Teaching Certificate from the State Teachers College in Greeley, Colorado.

Harold served in WWII from 1944 to 1946, stationed in Regensburg, Germany. After returning to the States, he finished his degree in teaching at Greeley, CO. Harold and his wife Clarice moved to Iowa and he began his teaching career in Wayland, IA, teaching band and chorus. He took the band directors job in Wapello, IA in 1952. He had much success in the bands he produced including a stellar career for Marching Bands that received a Division I rating for every year that he taught at Wapello. He also advised the band after his retirement and Wapello still holds the distinction of achieving 53 consecutive number 1 ratings at marching band competition. After retiring from teaching in 1983, he was a founding member of the Keck Theatre Players, in which he wrote and directed many of the plays that were performed for the community. He also formed the Keck Singers who toured dozens of churches in the Southeastern Iowa area to provide songs and entertainment. He was a member of the Methodist Church. After retirement, he, his wife, and other family members went on many trips to see the world.

Harold is survived by his wife, Clarice of Wapello; son, Gerald (Jerry) Cross and his wife JoAnne of Ardmore, OK; son, Thomas and his wife Janet of Wapello, IA; daughter, Carol Wyss and husband Rick of Iowa City, IA; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth; stepsister, Icle; and stepfather, Delmar Vance.

Harold lived a long and fulfilling life, added many benefits to his community of Wapello for which a street was named in his honor. We love him, we miss him, and we celebrate the life he lived.