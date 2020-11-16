Menu
Herbert D. LaMaack
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020

Herbert D. LaMaack

August 19, 1931-November 10, 2020

Herbert D. LaMaack, 89, of Wilton, IA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center- East Campus in Davenport. Private family visitation and services will be held. Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Herbert was born in Cedar County, IA on August 19, 1931 to Emil and Mamie (Fick) LaMaack.

He graduated from Durant High School in 1949. Herb married Twyla R. Kuehl on November 11, 1951 in Wilton.

Herb farmed in Cedar and Muscatine Counties, retiring in 2018. He drove school bus for Wilton Community Schools for 31 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wilton.

He enjoyed antique tractors, especially John Deere and Massey-Harris. He and Twyla loved WMT tractor rides, attending the Old Thresher Reunions in Mt. Pleasant, IA, talking with other farmers at the Creamery, drinking coffee and discussing vintage equipment at Sinclair Tractor. Above all, he loved his family and cherished spending time with them.

Herb is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Twyla; daughter Glenda (Howard) Dobbins of Durant; sons: Doug (Joanne) LaMaack of Moscow and Perry (Lisa) Pelzer of Moscow; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Bryan Dobbins.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Very sorry for your loss.
Sandra (Meincke) Marti
Family
November 15, 2020
Deepest sympathies to your family. We always enjoyed Herbs big smile and always had something to say to you.
Tom and Coni Daufeldt
November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We send out deepest sympathy. Brenda (Ploen) Birkhofer
November 15, 2020
The two of of us thought a great deal of Herb. We so enjoyed running into him. He was always quick with his big grin! We know he’ll be sorely missed. We’ll be praying for all of you in the days ahead...❤
Eric and Kathy Bartelt
Friend
November 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathy during the loss of such a wonderful person. Tim and I always enjoyed visiting with Herb, usually at a farming or school event. He was liked and will be missed by all.
Tim and Patty Maxwell
Friend
November 14, 2020
I am really sorry about your loss, I know he will be missed
Shellie Himes
Family
November 13, 2020
Twyla and Family, I am so sorry to hear of Herb's death. I hear you are sick now, too and I wish you a complete and speedy recovery. We will certainly miss seeing Herb and family in the Founder's Day parades riding all your tractors very proudly with a big smile on his face. Such a nice and kind man. Rest in Peace Herb.
Love to all.
Marilyn Kean
Friend
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jane Kreimeyer
Friend
November 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Merrill and Julie Kraklio
Friend
November 12, 2020