Mary Helen Berardi

January 16, 1946-November 14, 2020

MUSCATINE -Mary Helen Berardi, 74, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Premier Estates in Muscatine.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen American Cancer Society. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Mary Helen Simmons was born on January 16, 1946, in Davenport, the daughter of Cecil Orville Simmons and Mildred Sophia Hanft. She married George O'Neal and had two sons, William and George Jr. She then married Aldo Berardi and had two children, Aldo Jr. and Jennifer.

She retired from the Muscatine County Jail and was of Christian faith. She enjoyed reading and fishing. She loved music, spending time with family and friends, and family history and genealogy.

Mary is survived by her children, Aldo Berardi Jr, and Jennifer Byrer and husband, Bart; numerous grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters, Barbara, Jeanine, Susan; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents; three brothers, Lou, Robert, and Cecil; three sisters, Julia, Elizabeth, and Sarah; two sons, William and George O'Neal; and one grandchild.