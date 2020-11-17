Delbert E. Medley

March 14, 1927-November 15, 2020

MUSCATINE–Delbert E. Medley, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Davenport Lutheran Home.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Delbert was born on March 14, 1927, in Salem, Missouri, the son of Earl and Bessie Dodd Medley. He married Eva Wittkoff on April 30, 1960, in Aledo, Illinois. She preceded him in death.

Delbert owned and operated his logging company. He later retired from Doanes Products Inc. Delbert enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Delbert is survived by his children, Jim Medley and his wife, Ruthann, of Muscatine, Kathy Medley of Muscatine, Barbara Reed and her husband, Allen, of Davenport, Cindy Harris and her husband, Bill, of Davenport, and Sandi Robinette and her husband, Don, of Muscatine; eight grandchildren, Mike Harris, Mark Harris, Missy Harris, Jacob Medley, Caleb Medley, Cody Shaffer, Jamie Shaffer, and Heather Ahlf; three great-grandchildren, Evan Harris, Drayton Mapel, Brooks Eva Irby; one sister Carol Davis of Salem, Missouri; and one brother, Billy Dodd of Salem, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, John Robinette; two brothers; one sister; and one great grandson.