May 23, 1932-November 7, 2020

DURANT, IA-Lee Ralph Tisinger, age 88, of Durant, IA, died peacefully at home with his wife and family present on November 7, 2020.

Lee was born May 23, 1932 at home, to Clifford and Helen (Mohr) Tisinger. He graduated Tipton High School 1950 after spending his younger years in a one room school house. He was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Army from Feb. 1953 to Jan. 1955. and rose to the rank of Sergeant before an honorable discharge. He served in Korea for almost 2 years. Lee married Cecelia Clements from Bennett, Iowa on May 28, 1955 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport, IA.

Lee worked as a construction electrician for over 35 years. He was a member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and retired 26 years ago. Lee was proud to say: you don't work, you don't get paid.

Lee loved to tell people how long he had been married (over 65 years to his one true love), and how many children, grand children and great grand children he had with his wife, Cecelia. Lee enjoyed working with his hands. He and Cecelia always had a vegetable garden and several flower beds. His greatest joy was family reunions.

Lee is survived by his wife, Cecelia, and their eight children, Timothy (Rhonda) Tisinger, Blue Grass, IA, Thomas (Pearl) Tisinger, Joliet, IL, Robert (Shelly) Tisinger, Durant, IA, Kenneth (Chae) Tisinger, Blue Grass, IA, Christine Tisinger, Muscatine, IA, Steven (Nina) Tisinger, Bennington, NE, Deana (Larry) Cavin, Durant, IA, and Mary (Frank) Best, Columbus Jct., IA; 23 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; three brothers, Eugene Tisinger, East Stroudsburg, PA; Allen Tisinger, West Branch, IA; and Paul Tisinger, Iowa City, IA; and two sisters, Donna Wilkerson, West Branch, IA and Janet Kleckner, West Dundee, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, oldest brother Wayne, younger sister Patricia Kleckner, and grandson Jason Tisinger.