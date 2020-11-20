Louise Gerels

July 26, 1931-November 18, 2020

MUSCATINE-Louise Gerels, 89, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Bonnie Tharp. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Louise was born on July 26, 1931, in Muscatine, the daughter of Karl and Wilhelmine Dohrmund Giese. She married Sherman Junior 'John' Gerels on August 21, 1948, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and lunches with her church lady friends. She attended Wilton Lutheran School.

Louise is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Tharp and her husband, Garey, and Theresa Hanson, all of Muscatine; two grandsons, James Jay Rieff and wife, Elizabeth, and Daniel Lee Tharp his wife, Kerri; seven great-grandchildren, Ali, Abigail, Chloe, Quinn, Bella, Lilly, Aiden.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; brothers, Art, Bill, Carl, Herman, John, Harry, Rinehart; sister, Anna; and son-in-law, Tom Hanson.