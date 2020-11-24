Gene Maxwell Kirby

January 15, 1923-November 13, 2020

BETTENDORF-Gene Maxwell Kirby, 97, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Trinity Hospital in Bettendorf. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the All Veteran's Memorial at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be required. A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.

Gene was born in Davenport, IA on January 15, 1923 to James and Fay (Tuttle) Kirby.

Gene graduated from Davenport High School in 1941 and from Brown's Business School in 1943. He proudly served his country in the United States Army at the Battle of the Bulge during WWII.

Gene married Alberta J. Boyd on July 29, 1943 in Davenport, IA. She preceded him in death on March 13, 2015.

He retired from Kohr's Cold Storage in Davenport where he was office manager and treasurer.

Gene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton and American Legion Post #584, where he had served as chaplain.

Gene is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter Dana Kirby of Bettendorf; son Mark (Patricia) Kirby of Bella Vista, AR; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alberta, grandson Joseph Kirby and brothers: Arthur and Herb Kirby.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Wilton, Wilton Sunset Housing or the Wilton Library in his memory.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.