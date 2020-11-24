Richard Young

September 25, 1946-November 22, 2020

Richard Young, 74, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held at a later date. The Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Richard Wayne Young was born on September 25, 1946 in Muscatine, the son of Rex and Dorothy (Rowland) Young. He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1964. Richard served in the United States Air Force. He was united in marriage to Sherry Anderson on January, 17, 1969 in Loneoak, AR. He worked as a maintenance mechanic at HON for 47 years. Richard enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR and woodworking.

Richard will be deeply missed by his wife, Sherry of Muscatine; daughter, Penny (Terry) Holladay of Muscatine; grandchildren, Joshua Syvixay of Cedar Falls, Brittany Syvixay of Austin, TX, Brianna (Damon) Plowman of Muscatine, Nicholas Holladay of Muscatine and Alexandra Ryan of Ankeny; sister, Joyce Moyers of Burlington.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ruth Goodrick.