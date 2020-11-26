Menu
Theodore W. "Bill" Telle
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020

Theodore W. 'Bill' Telle

June 20, 1945-November 20, 2020

MUSCATINE-Theodore W. 'Bill' Telle, 75, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice.

The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice or Gilda's Club. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Bill was born June 20, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, son of Ferdinand and Madalyn Telle. He married Karen Lee Libby on August 9, 1974, in Rock Island, Illinois. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2009.

Bill enjoyed participating in Toastmasters, motorcycling, bicycling, playing the saxophone, reading, writing poetry and song lyrics, and loved spending time with friends and family. He was thankful he lived long enough to see the clorox clown voted out of office.

Bill started studying the saxophone after retirement and took up the trumpet again--the first time he played since age 10. He also played the Native American-style flute. His love of music extended to listening to his favorite musicians, such as Leonard Cohen and Bruce Springsteen.

Bill taught motorcycle safety and led many motorcycle rides with a Quad-Cities-based motorcycle club. He was also an annual participant in the Ride for the Cure.

Since Karen's illness, he remained a strong supporter of Gilda's Club. He learned to knit and crochet at Gilda's Club so he could finish a scarf that Karen had started.

Bill is survived by his sons, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Telle and Matthew Telle; two brothers; and five sisters.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; one son; and two brothers.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
