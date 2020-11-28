Richard Reynolds

October 23, 1938-November 26, 2020

WINFIELD-Richard Reynolds, 82, of Winfield, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Heartland Health Care in Moline. Due to Covid 19, private family services will be held. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in memory of Richard. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Winfield is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at at www.sandhfuneralservices.com.

Richard Walter Reynolds was born on October 23, 1938, in Muscatine, IA the son of Walter and Ella (Rathjen) Reynolds. He graduated from Grandview High School. Richard served for three years in the United States Marine Corps. On November 26, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lola Kayser. He was an agronomist for the Mt Union Co-op for many years. Richard was a member of the Winfield Lions Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to his grandchildren's sporting events and most of all, spending time with his family.

He will be deeply missed by two sons, Terry (Jerilynn) Reynolds, Rodney (Janet) Reynolds; one daughter, Laureen (Gary) Jones; four grandchildren, Andrew (Kristie) Reynolds, Kathleen (Justin) Rettig, Cory Reynolds and Ty Reynolds; five step-grandchildren, Chad (Ashlei) Venghaus, Heidi (Todd) Huckabone, Kendra (Randy) Zapata, Morgan Hotop and Waylon Jones; seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lola; siblings, Shirley, Cecil, Kathleen and Larry Dean.