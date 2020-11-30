Jerry Thomas Grings

June 28, 1940 - November 28, 2020

Jerry Thomas Grings, 80, of Moscow, IA, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Trinity Unity Point Hospital in Bettendorf, due to complications of Covid-19.

Jerry was born in Muscatine, IA on June 28, 1940 to Thomas and Mildred (Johnson) Grings. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1958 and attended Iowa Wesleyan College. Jerry married Karen Fiala on July 22, 1961 in Iowa City. She preceded him in death on December 13, 2015.

Jerry farmed in Cedar and Muscatine Counties his entire life. He enjoyed raising livestock and was still an active cattle feeder.

Jerry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wilton, Cedar County Pork Producers, Wilton Athletic Boosters and a former 4-H leader.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Wilton Beavers, University of Iowa and Iowa State. He loved summer fairs, an afternoon at the sale barn, a day trip to most anywhere and was known for his iconic black flat top.

Jerry was a giving man who never met a stranger. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed gatherings and visiting with family and friends.

Public graveside services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be required.

Jerry is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter Beth Grings (Todd Kraklio); sons: Jeff (Paula) Grings and Brett (Sue) Grings all of Wilton; grandchildren: Allison (Travis) Bockenstedt, Ryan, Garrett, Cole, Annabel and Oliver Grings; great-grandchildren; Emery, Tucker and Lincoln Bockenstedt; and his sister Donna White of Annapolis, MD.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Karen.

A memorial has been established to be shared with Jerry's favorite organizations.

Online condolence may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.