Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakdale Cemetery
, Wilton, Iowa
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
So sorry to hear. Truly enjoyed spending time with Jerry, he was a great guy who created a great family! Our prayers are with the Grings’.
Kinch Doniyhan
Friend
November 30, 2020
He will be greatly missed, but is now with his heavenly family. Sorry for his loss to his family and all the friends here. Stay strong!!
Rosemary Stanley
Friend
November 29, 2020
We are so saddened to hear of Jerry's passing. Tom so enjoyed visiting Jerry on the farm and hearing about his farming operations. We're sure he and Karen are enjoying a much deserved reunion. God's blessings and peace fill you and uphold you all as you work through this time of sorrow.
Tom & Connie Zeleny
Friend
November 29, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences are with all of the family. Our thoughts & prayers are with you and may the Lord comfort you at this time.
Karl & Waynette Rocycki
Friend
November 29, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Jerry was a great man.
Amber Jasperson
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020
We are so sorry for the families' loss.
Jeff and cindy Dykstra
Neighbor
November 29, 2020
Jerry always had a smile and he was always ringside at the fairs. I'll miss seeing him and his bag of kettlecorn at the MVF. Jerry helped me bring my first horse home and he thought I'd got a good one. I think he liked horses has well as pigs. I appreciated his wisdom and approval. Rest in peace my friend.
Tracy Grunder
Friend
November 29, 2020
I am just shocked by this at a loss for words. I never remember seeing Jerry without a smile on his face. My most heartfelt sympathy to you all. Take those special memories you have of Jerry and share them often with others. Special thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Shirley Gunsolley
Family
November 29, 2020
