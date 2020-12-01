Menu
Miriam S. Collier
1922 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1922
DIED
November 29, 2020

Miriam S. Collier

April 22, 1922-November 29, 2020

DURANT-Miriam S. Collier, 98 of Durant passed away Sunday, November 29 at Wilton Retirement Community.

Miriam was born in Muscatine, April 22, 1922 to Charles and Dorothy (Leonard) SyWassink. She graduated from Muscatine High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing, Davenport. She then pursued her dream of a nursing career in Denver, CO.

As WWII was beginning, she and her Church sweetheart, Warren Collier were married on January 4, 1944 at Sweetland United Methodist Church. The following day, Warren left for the service. After the war, she put her nursing career on hold and became a full time wife, nurse/mother of 6 children and partner in a dairy operation south of Durant. After 72 years of marriage, Warren preceded her in death on October 23, 2016.

She was a life long member of Sweetland United Methodist Church and UMW and Durant Garden Club.

Miriam loved baking, cooking, sewing and always had a vegetable and flower garden. She spent many hours cooking and delivering meals for others and always shared her beautiful flowers in arrangements with family and friends.

Her family was her life and she always had a knack for showing up when they needed her most.

Public graveside services will be Saturday, December 5, 11:30 at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery.

Miriam is survived by her daughters: Linda (Dale) Hupp of Riverdale, and Kathy Lyon of Clarence; sons: Gordon (Anne) Collier of Muscatine, Ken (Lynne) Collier of Clintonville, WI and Jim (Vickie) Collier of Durant,; 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter and son-in-law Judy and Doug Johnson; grandson Geoffrey Collier; son-in-law Greg Lyon; and brother Herbert SyWassink.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa.

www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
9 Entries
Our sincere sympathy and prayers are with the family. Special childhood memories of Miriam and Warren include how they lived their faith and were especially good and kind neighbors.
Curtis and Mary (Ehrecke) Frick
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
To Kathy and family
Keep your memories alive and live your life in her footsteps! Hugs to you all
Tracy Kline and family
Tracy Kline
Coworker
November 30, 2020
Young Miriam.
Ramona Sywassink
Family
November 30, 2020
Sharing some pictures that I have.
Ramona Sywassink
Family
November 30, 2020
We want to extend our sympathy to the entire Collier family! What a beautiful Matriarch of your family. God Bless to all of you!
Jay and Jean Semsch
Friend
November 30, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the whole family. She was such a nice sweet lady. Will miss seeing her at the Wilton retirement home. ❤
Connie Stecher
Friend
November 30, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to all of the family.
Loretta Siebke
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family, Remember your Mom n Dad Very Well!
















Mary Chrysler
Friend
November 30, 2020
Jim, Vickie and the entire family, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort at this time.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020