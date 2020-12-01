DoraJean Phyllis Landon

June 8, 1938-November 29, 2020

LETTS–DoraJean Phyllis Landon, 82, of Letts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home.

Funeral Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Letts Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

DoraJean was born on June 8, 1938, in Iowa City, the daughter of Maxine Lillian Janney. Her greatest accomplishments in life was her nursing career at Muscatine Hospital and raising her six daughters. She was an active member of Saint Mary Mathias.

After retirement in 2000, she continued to care for her life long companion, Thomas Dean Weckel, aka Red, until his passing in 2002.

She truly enjoyed volunteering at the window box at Unity Point Trinity Muscatine Hospital where she kept in contact with previous co-workers and met and made many new friends.

DoraJean is survived by her daughters, Becky Decken, Julie Landon of Colorado Springs, Susan Secrest and husband, John, of Franklin, North Carolina, Bonnie Noll, Sarah Wenzel of Letts, and Jane Chown of Mount Ida, Arkansas; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild with another on the way; brother, Konrad Sack and wife, Donnell, of Mount Carroll, Illinois, and Paul Neff of Muscatine; and loving cousin, Janiece Barber of Des Plains, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Neff; her mother, Maxine Janney; one brother, Eugene Neff; her sister, Ann Neff; and one grandson, Tyler Wenzel.