The Muscatine Journal
Terry Lee Dipple
1960 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1960
DIED
November 29, 2020

Terry Lee Dipple

November 30, 1960-November 29, 2020

BLUE GRASS, IA-Terry Lee Dipple, age 59, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 doing what he loved, while hunting ducks from his island blind on the Mississippi River. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Terry was born in Muscatine, IA on November 30, 1960, a son of Wilbur and Irene (Kinsley) Dipple. He attended Montpelier School and later Muscatine High School. He married Regina Richardson on April 1, 2000 in Blue Grass, Iowa.

He owned and operated Dipple's Store, which was a convienence store that sold bait and tackle. He retired from the International Painters Union #502, retiring in 2019. After retiring, he loved hunting and riding his Harley motorcycle. He enjoyed hunting waterfowl, deer and turkey. Above all, he loved his family and friends and cherished the time he spent with them.

Terry is survived by his wife, Regina; two daughters, Jamie Richardson of Phoenix, Arizona and Charlie Howard of Blue Grass; six grandchildren, Caleb, Kearstin, McKenzie, Kylynn, Draven, and Isabella; his mother, Irene Dipple of Montpelier, IA; two brothers, Tom Dipple of Montpelier, IA and Jeff (Cami) Dipple of Muscatine, Iowa; and four sisters: Robyn (Alvin) Davis of Crystal Lake, FL, Pam (Kevin) Koralewski of Tuscon, AZ, Bev Dipple of Wilton and Chris (Donnie) Collins of Buffalo, IA.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
Terry was one of the good guys! Always ready to lend a hand. Glad he called me a few days ago and we had that conversation. Garonne street will never be the same. We are available 24/7. Love to Regina and the whole family. Judy and Mike
Judy Soppe
Friend
December 2, 2020
Terry was a great friend and neighbor. Always enjoyed his company, and having a few beers together. RIP in my friend ❤
Binnie
Friend
December 2, 2020
We will miss your smiling face we love you and Regina R.I.P my friend ❤❤❤❤❤
Bret and bea Lobdell
Acquaintance
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the Dipple family! So many fond memories of days gone by at Montpelier School! Hugs and prayers during this difficult time!
Mary Dierickx-Costello
Friend
December 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rebecca Johnson
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Terry's passing! Gone too soon! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family!
Alvin & Beth Sindt
Friend
December 1, 2020
Rest in piece Terry. You shall be missed
Shawn and Lisa Carter
Shawn Carter
Friend
December 1, 2020
Terry Richardson
December 1, 2020
We are all heartbroken to hear of the loss of Terry he was an amazing person all the girls in school always had a crush on him but Regina was the one that captured his heart and not only did she capture it she kept it , a very rare thing to do in these days. Those two went together like peanut butter and jelly. He will be greatly missed..Sending love and prayers to all his family
Tracy Fry
Classmate
December 1, 2020
My condolences to the family. Terry was a good man and a friend who always had time to talk to you when he run into you. He will be missed by so many people. R.I.P.
Aj Kapell
Friend
December 1, 2020
So sweet and funny friend
Debbie Sisco
December 1, 2020
I'll never forget you Terry thank you for the memories and being the guy I could turn to talk
Tony Dipple
Family
November 30, 2020
God has one more great one in his hands RIP brother
Rick Scott
Friend
November 30, 2020