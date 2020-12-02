Terry Lee Dipple

November 30, 1960-November 29, 2020

BLUE GRASS, IA-Terry Lee Dipple, age 59, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 doing what he loved, while hunting ducks from his island blind on the Mississippi River. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Terry was born in Muscatine, IA on November 30, 1960, a son of Wilbur and Irene (Kinsley) Dipple. He attended Montpelier School and later Muscatine High School. He married Regina Richardson on April 1, 2000 in Blue Grass, Iowa.

He owned and operated Dipple's Store, which was a convienence store that sold bait and tackle. He retired from the International Painters Union #502, retiring in 2019. After retiring, he loved hunting and riding his Harley motorcycle. He enjoyed hunting waterfowl, deer and turkey. Above all, he loved his family and friends and cherished the time he spent with them.

Terry is survived by his wife, Regina; two daughters, Jamie Richardson of Phoenix, Arizona and Charlie Howard of Blue Grass; six grandchildren, Caleb, Kearstin, McKenzie, Kylynn, Draven, and Isabella; his mother, Irene Dipple of Montpelier, IA; two brothers, Tom Dipple of Montpelier, IA and Jeff (Cami) Dipple of Muscatine, Iowa; and four sisters: Robyn (Alvin) Davis of Crystal Lake, FL, Pam (Kevin) Koralewski of Tuscon, AZ, Bev Dipple of Wilton and Chris (Donnie) Collins of Buffalo, IA.

Terry is preceded in death by his father, Wilbur.