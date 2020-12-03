David Singleton

November 18, 1949-November 29, 2020

David Singleton, 71, of Wapello, IA, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with burial in Mallory Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Wapello Fire and Rescue and the Wapello VFW. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

David Gale Singleton was born on November 18, 1949, the son of Gale and Lois (Milligan) Singleton. David was a 1968 graduate of Wapello High School and then went to work for a little time at the Iowa Ammunition Plant in West Burlington Middletown. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Kitty Hawk, during the Vietnam War. On July 7, 1973, he was united in marriage to Michelle West in Wapello. David worked for Rath Packing for 10 years and retired in 2004 from Grain Processing Corporation. He was a former member of the Wapello Jaycees. David enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, mushroom hunting, going to crappie tournaments with Mike and his younger days he enjoyed going to the demolition derbies.

David will be missed by his wife, Michelle; children, Shad (Angela) Singleton of Mora, Minnesota, Sara (Mike) Maddux of Wapello and Seth (Teilsen) Singleton of Wapello; grandchildren, Schae, Wyatt, Tate, Landry, Owen and Teagan and one sister, Sharon (Don) Wood of Wapello.

David will be preceded in death by parents and one brother, Mike Singleton.