Helen M. Jondle

May 5, 1921-November 19, 2020

MUSCATINE-Helen M. Jondle, 99, of Muscatine went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home. A celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Walnut Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Walnut Park Baptist Church, Fruitland Baptist Church or Bibles International in memory of Helen. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Helen M. Oesterle was born on May 5, 1921 in LaBelle, Missouri, the daughter of George and Mary (Shultz) Oesterle. She was a graduate of Steffenville High School. On October 25, 1939, Helen was united in marriage to Woodrow Meyer in Palmyra, Missouri. Following Woodrow's passing, Helen was united in marriage to Edward Jondle in Muscatine, Iowa on September 17, 1977. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Iowa City and Walnut Park Baptist Church in Muscatine. She enjoyed reading the Bible and interior design. She served God and invested in other people her whole life. She had many friends from all over the world and was a prayer warrior.

Helen will be deeply missed by her children, Woodrow (Toby) Meyer of Muscatine, Gary Meyer of Iowa City and Kay Terhune of Muscatine, 2 step-children, Richard (Donna) Jondle of Coralville and Gary Jondle of Iowa City; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; one son, Delbert Meyer; 1 son-in-law, Albert Terhune; one stepson, Larry Jondle; one step daughter-in-law Carol Jondle; four sisters, Gertrude, Ruby, Frieda and Ruth and two brothers, Max and George.