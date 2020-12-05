Robert E. Lenz Sr

August 16, 1943-November 21,2020

Robert E. Lenz, Sr., of Bradenton, Florida passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton of natural causes. A Celebration of Life and Burial will be held at a later date.

Robert Edward Lenz was born on August 16, 1943 in Muscatine, Iowa the son of J. Horst (Dutch) and Alyce E (Breedlove) Lenz. Robert was a 1961 graduate of Muscatine High School; also graduating from Muscatine Community College. He proudly served in the United States Army; attended Officers Candidate School and would later leave the Army with the rank of Captain. Robert then joined the National Guard in Muscatine and would earn the rank of Major.

On January 29, 1977, Robert was United in marriage to Mary L. Markham in Muscatine. Robert worked for the United States Postal Service in Muscatine, retiring from there. After retirement, Robert drove semis for Heartland and Daufeldt. He was a 55 year member of the Sports Car Club of America belonging to the Great River and Central Florida Regions; also a member of the Eagles. Robert was a past member of the Elks, Masons, and Moose Lodge. Robert enjoyed making/flying model airplanes, roller hockey, autocrosses, car rallies, fishing, bowling, golf, and working outside.

Robert will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary; sons, Jay (Becky) Nesbit of Seffner, Florida, Robert Jr (Aimee) of Fulshear, Texas; and daughters, Carmen (Rick) Salyers of Ankeny, Iowa, Tammy Nesbit of Fruitland, Iowa, and Sabrina Lenz of Muscatine, Iowa; grandchildren, Kayla, Jordan, Samantha, Jacob, Katherine, Cade, and Gabriele; great-grandchildren, Adeline and Norman; sister, Susan (George) Williams of Middlebury, Indiana; and niece Andrea (Don) Fore of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.