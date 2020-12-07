Delores Marie Curtis

November 20, 1933-December 4, 2020

MUSCATINE-Delores Marie Curtis, 87, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Unity Point – Rock Island.

Services are private. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Muscatine Humane Society.

Delores was born on November 20, 1933, in Muscatine, the daughter of Wilbert and Alma Hinbaugh Lewis. She married James J. Curtis Sr., on January 6, 1951, in Muscatine.

She and her husband owned and operated Curtis Body Shop and Jim Curtis Auto Sales. Delores was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan. She enjoyed bowling, loved nature and watching animals in the backyard. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, spoiling all her grandchildren as well as her pets.

She is survived by her children, Rose Whittaker and husband, Rick, James J. Curtis Jr. and wife, Trina, Steve Curtis and wife, Angeline, and Angie Hammond and husband, Greg, all of Muscatine; 10 grandchildren, Alicia "Wish" Payne and significant other, Scott Menster (Muscatine) Erik Whittaker and wife, Sara (Iowa City) Becky Curtis and fiancé, Daniel Warnstaff (Wapello) Janelle Wendt and husband, Travis (Colorado Springs) Alex Curtis and fiancé, Kayeleigh Logel (Muscatine) Kyle Curtis and wife, Toree (Muscatine) Brad Curtis (Albia) Jarid Hammond and significant other, Arianna Rios (Muscatine) Tyler Hammond (Muscatine) and Alyvia Lindle (Muscatine); and seven great grandchildren, Breanna and Emily Payne (Muscatine) Ursula Knerr and fiancé, Cody Lane (Grandview) Cooper Sulzberger (Wapello) Jocelyn and Carson Wendt (Colorado Springs) and Nova Hammond (Muscatine).

Delores is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; one grandson, Brian Curtis; siblings Viola Martin, Alfred, Roy, Charles, Russell, Donald, Delmer and John Lewis.