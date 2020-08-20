Glendola Phyllis Reinier

April 20, 1926-August 17, 2020

MUSCATINE-Glendola Phyllis Reinier, 94, passed away peacefully at her son's home on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Private family service will be held. To view the service from home, please visit the following link, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/glendola-reinier. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Glendola was born on April 20, 1926, in Unionville, Missouri, the daughter of John and Gertrude Steele. She married Gilbert I. Reinier in 1948, in Burlington, Iowa.

She was a photographer and was a member of Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and spending time with family and friends.

Glendola is survived by her son, Michael Charles Vartanian and wife, Lynn Ellen, of Muscatine; stepdaughter, Sandra Finley; three brothers, Phil Steele, Jerry Steele, and John Robert Steele. many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Gertrude; her husband, Gilbert; three brothers, Murl Hume, Edwin Steele, William Steele 'Gabby'; one sister, Barbara Jean Steele Stanley; and two stepsons, Steven Reinier and Gary Reinier.