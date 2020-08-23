Patrick W. Meeker, 54, of North Liberty, formerly of Durant, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA 52747
Aug
26
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street P.O. Box 817, Durant, IA 52747
I did not expect this one I am still in shock Patrick you were always a loving and caring person and I can’t imagine this world without cousin but I know you are no longer in any pain and your with Nathan and mom. I will always cherish the memories we shared and I know I will see you again. Love you and I am gonna miss you.
Brian Meeker
Family
August 22, 2020
Our condolences to all. May our strength and prayers help you thru these difficult days. Colleen, Squealer & Tony Krebs
Colleen Krebs
Friend
August 22, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy Lisa and family. Sending prayers, love and hugs!!
Susan Rundall
Friend
August 22, 2020
Patrick was a good man and we will miss him. God bless you all.
Dan & Andrea Shaffer
Friend
August 22, 2020
Such great times spent with Patrick. Many laughs shared. Our deepest sympathies to his family...
Tim and Laura Wakefield
Friend
August 22, 2020
So sorry for Patrick’s passing. You have our sympathy for the family. Our prayers are with you
Larry and Nancy Koberg
Family
August 22, 2020
Pat was a great guy and he will be missed but we will see him again.