Dorothy Kossives

April 26, 1931-July 13, 2020

PHOENIX, AZ-Born in Chicago to Paul and Hattie Demes in 1931, Dorothy graduated from South Shore High School there in the late 1940s and earned an AA degree from Muscatine Community College in the early 1960s.

She married Leo Kossives in 1957 and together they had two children, Connie and Dean. Dorothy lived in Muscatine until the early 1980s. Dorothy held many careers over the course of her life. She was an employee of Kodak in Chicago, a secretary for GPC in Muscatine, later a secretary for the Muscatine Area Education Agency, and as a reference librarian at the Musser Public Library. As she raised her two children, she was active in Muscatine Masquers in all aspects of performance and directing, and she was Den Mother to her son's Cub Scouts and Webelos. She taught Sunday School primarily working with pre-school children at Trinity Espiscopal Church in the 1970s. In the early 1980s she worked for the Davenport/Scott County AEA before moving to New Jersey. There she was a board secretary for the Bloomfield, NJ AEA. She even taught secretarial classes in keyboarding and office management to aspiring secretaries taking night school in Bloomfield.

In the late 1980s, Dorothy eventually semi-retired in Venice FL. She enjoyed working at the Jacquaranda Public Library in Venice, FL. She worked as a church secretary for a church in Venice, FL, not affiliated with her own there, but still attended church at St. Mark's Epsicopal in Venice for many years.

While it may sound as if Mom was a busy career woman, Dean and Connie can assure you, as her children, that she put us first, and we never felt neglected by her. She used to say, "Of all the jobs I've ever had, being a Mom has been my favorite." Some of Connie's dearest friends will attest to the accuracy of this statement as they used to refer to her as "Mother Dee," with great fondness.

Dorothy eventually settled in AZ for the dry climate was better for her health but for as many years as she could, she traveled back to Iowa with her son, so she could enjoy friends and summer and early fall there.

Dorothy faced health challenges over the years with style and grace, and she remained connected to her parish of Trinity Episcopal, primarily by crocheting prayer shawls in that ministry which she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by Leo, her parents Paul and Hattie, her oldest brother George, and stepmother Bessie.

She leaves to cherish her memory the following: her younger brother Nicholas (Gloria) Demes, son Dean, daughter Connie (Philip) Young, grandchildren August (Kristina), Aubrey, and great-grandson, Wyatt, arriving this December.

"Dee" didn't pass away from Covid 19. She passed due to old age and an inability to recover from an emergency surgery. She passed away at home.

There are no memorial plans at this time due to Covid restrictions, but the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to either Trinity Episcopal Church of Muscatine or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.