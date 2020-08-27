Menu
Nellie Elizabeth "Betty" Cawelti
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020

Nellie Elizabeth 'Betty' Cawelti

May 31, 1927-August 25, 2020

MUSCATINE-Nellie Elizabeth 'Betty' Cawelti, 93, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Pearl Valley in Muscatine.

There will be no services. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Diane Calzaretta in Betty's honor.

Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born on May 31, 1927, in Jefferson City, the daughter of John and Anna Brauner Offringa. She married James A. Fasanelli and later married John G. Cawelti. Betty worked as a secretary at the University of Chicago.

She is survived by her son, Jon Fasanelli-Cawelti and wife, Diane Calzaretta, of Muscatine; her daughter, Andrea Cawelti of Boston, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Marina and Michaella Calzaretta; and one sister, Esther Yoder of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Brent Cawelti; and one sister Mary Ruth Nealis.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
