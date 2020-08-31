Debra "Debbie" K. Wigner

October 4, 1958-July 28, 2020

MUSCATINE-Debra "Debbie" K. Wigner, 61, Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Lutheran Living. No visitation or services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to Nichols Christian Church, PO BOX 99, Nichols, Iowa 52766. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Debbie's family and the arrangements.

Debra Kay Harmon was born on October 4, 1958 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Jack Eugene and Sandra Mae (Smith) Harmon. Debbie had attended the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton, Iowa. On January 25, 1992, Debbie was united in marriage to Paul Wesley Wigner in Muscatine. Debbie enjoyed studying the Bible and cherished her time spent with Pastor Corrine (Windy) Welsch of the Nichols Christian Church. She also enjoyed baking fudge, going to the eateries in downtown Muscatine and having long phone conversations with family; it was not uncommon for Debbie to spend hours at a time on the phone with her loved ones.

Debbie overcame a great deal, while courageously living with blindness, living independently, Debbie treasured Muscabus transit which provided her freedom and friendships. Debbie will always be remembered by all those who knew and loved her as a "kind and loving soul."

Debbie will be deeply missed by her only son, Chad Eugene Bonice of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Jennifer and husband, Chris Gersbeck of New York; and two aunts, Beverly Gonzalez of Muscatine and Vikki and husband, Larry Cortez of Muscatine; stepmother, Joan Harmon of Muscatine; as well as numerous cousins, an important part of her life and extended family.

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

We miss your amazing ability to discuss any topic with openness and candid opinions, your chuckle is everlasting.