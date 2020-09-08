Menu
Richard K. 'Dick' Petersen

July 1, 1933-September 5, 2020

MUSCATINE-Richard K. 'Dick' Petersen, 87, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his home.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Mathias Church. The Reverend Hai Dinh will officiate. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Association. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Dick was born on July 1, 1933, in Muscatine, the son of Alfred and Mae Unkel Petersen. He married Gail Armstrong on June 10, 1961 in Muscatine.

He was a history teacher at West Middle School for 32 years. He also coached basketball.

Dick was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. He was a standing member of the NAPP and the Table of Knowledge.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Petersen of Muscatine; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and his half siblings, Earl Peterson and Celestia Peters.

The family of Dick Peterson would like to give a special thank you to the Table of Knowledge


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
Pete the Table of Knowledge will never be the same without you! RIP great friend.
Chuck VanHecke
September 8, 2020
Dick was my husband's (Gary) closest childhood friend. Both played baseball for a number of years for the Red Sox. They were members of NAPP. There was never a cross word between them. My deepest sympathy to Gail.
Kay Ramseyer
September 8, 2020