Dolores Suchomel

January 17, 1927-May 2, 2020

MOUNT VERNON-Dolores Suchomel, 93, formerly of Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids, died May 2, 2020. A private family funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lisbon. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the Mass via Facebook live stream. Please search for and join the Remembering Dolores Suchomel private Facebook group for more information. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
, Mount Vernon, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
GUEST BOOK
So sorry to read of Delores's. Passing . To all of you children, you had a wonderful family for which I know you are so grateful. We enjoyed thee years we were neighbors, and always appreciated yourMother entrousted us w ith Ann to. Attend the Worlds Fair with us.
JOy Gaarde
Friend
September 6, 2020