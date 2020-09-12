Robert Merle Laucamp

June 17, 1933- September 10, 2020

MOSCOW, IA-Robert Merle Laucamp, 87 of Moscow, IA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Trinity Hospital in Muscatine.

Bob was born in Cedar County, IA on June 17, 1933 to Peter and Elizabeth (Chapman) Laucamp.

Bob graduated from Wilton High School in 1951 and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Bob married Janet T. Coss on November 24, 1956 in Wilton, IA. He farmed in Cedar County, worked for the Iowa DOT and Bill Grunder's Sons Concrete. In later years, he worked for the City of Wilton.

He was a member of the Wilton American Legion Post #584 and the Brammeier's coffee club.

He enjoyed gardening and canning. Above all, he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with all of his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM the Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA. Masks and social distancing is recommended.

Burial will be held at a later date in Oakdale Cemetery in Wilton.

Bob is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of over 63 years, Janet and their children: Julie (Harold) Smith and Matt Laucamp both of Moscow; 3 grandchildren: Heather (Brandon) Plett, Ryan (Kelly) Smith and Cody Smith; 6 great grandchildren: Jacob, Camryn, Taylor, Koy, Cash and Clay; great-great granddaughter Charlette; sister, Clarice Glenney of Wilton and brother Bill Laucamp of Moscow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Monica and sisters: Ida Mae Kroeger, Lois Conway and Florence Cooling.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com