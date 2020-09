Pamela Kaye Schroeder

December 12, 1968-September 6, 2020

GRANDVIEW, IA-Pamela Kaye Schroeder, 51, of Grandview, Iowa, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Private family services were held. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids.

Please read Pam's full obituary and share your support and memories with her family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.