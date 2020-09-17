James (Jim) Dale Behrend

VENTURA, CA-James (Jim) Dale Behrend passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Jim was born in 1944 in Iowa City Iowa. He is the son of Marion Reeser and Melvin "Dutch" Behrend. Jim graduated from Muscatine High School in 1963. He lettered in Football, Track and Swimming while attending MHS. He also was voted Best Physique, an award he was proud of and talked about often. He also talked often about winning the "golden egg" at an Easter Egg hunt in Muscatine, Iowa when he was ten years old. Inside the egg was $2.50.

He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army as a machine gunner from 1965 to 1968 in the 4th and 25th Infantry Division. He received several awards while serving in Vietnam; the Army Commendation Award for Heroism, Purple Heart and Combat Infantryman's Badge.

Jim attended Blackhawk College in Moline, Illinois.

In 1968 Jim was accepted into an apprenticeship at the Rock Island Arsenal. Jim raised his family in Bettendorf Iowa and retired from the R.I.A on September 3, 1999 after 33 years of service.

Jim relocated to California in 2004 to be closer to his grandchildren.

He was a true, loyal, avid Iowa Hawkeye fan through thick and thin and supported all University of Iowa teams with a strong emphasis on football. Go Hawks!

Jim had a great sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. He was the kindest person and everybody who knew him loved him. He was a great father, friend, brother, grandpa, father-in-law and son.

Our dad, Jim, is survived by a host of family and friends who love and miss him dearly.

If you feel so inclined to honor our dad, please do so by making a donation to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.