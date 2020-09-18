Menu
Brian Newsom
1971 - 2020
BORN
1971
DIED
2020

Brian Newsom

August 25, 1971- September 16, 2020

VIOLA-Brian Newsom, 49, of Viola, Illinois died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home.

Visitation is Monday, September 21st from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Graveside services with military honors will be 11:00am Tuesday in Drury Reynolds Cemetery. In accordance with public gathering guidelines… social distancing will be observed, and masks required as well as capacity limits within the funeral home. Memorials may be left for a fund to be established to help fund his granddaughter's education.

Brian was born August 25, 1971 in Muscatine, Iowa the son of Charles and Kathleen Howard Newsom. He served in the Army during Desert Storm. Brian married Andrea Smith July 10, 2010 in Joy, Illinois. He worked as a test technician at Sears Manufacturing for the last 14 years. Brian enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Andrea; mother Kathleen Jenkins; children Nicole Schleder and Jaxon Hassebrock; granddaughters Charli and Cora Schleder; brother Mike Newson; sister Amy (Pat) Sage; mother in law Patsy Sheese; brothers in law and sisters in law Angie (Wayne) Verplaetse, Alicia (Jason) Miller, JC (Tabby Spence) Carlson; and Freda (Nathan) Adams; son in law Tyler Schleder and several nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his daughter Kiya, brother David, nephew Andrew, and brother in law Jeremy.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St, Viola, IL 61486
Sep
22
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Drury Reynolds Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
